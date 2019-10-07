While Raiders fullback Alec Ingold only carried the ball once Sunday for a gain of 3 yards, it's what he did without the ball that helped push Oakland over the top in their 24-21 win over the Chicago Bears in London.
Ingold provided a "fullback assist" by clearing the way for Oakland running back Josh Jacobs (above) to dive into the end zone from the 3-yard line for the go-ahead touchdown with less than 2 minutes remaining in the battle at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in England.
Through the first five games of his rookie season, Ingold has only carried the ball twice for a total of 4 yards but he's picked up first downs on both rushing attempts.