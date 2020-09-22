 Skip to main content
Alec Ingold – Raiders

Don’t tell the Raiders that the fullback is an irrelevant position. Former UW fullback Alec Ingold was a crucial piece to the game plan Monday night. He caught a touchdown pass in the second quarter, scoring the first points in Las Vegas for the Raiders. Ingold extended a scoring drive with a catch in the second quarter, then recovered a fumble on the goal line to keep a drive alive. The Raiders took a third-quarter lead the next play, and beat the Saints 34-24.

