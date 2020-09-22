Alec Ingold – Raiders

Don’t tell the Raiders that the fullback is an irrelevant position. Former UW fullback Alec Ingold was a crucial piece to the game plan Monday night. He caught a touchdown pass in the second quarter, scoring the first points in Las Vegas for the Raiders. Ingold extended a scoring drive with a catch in the second quarter, then recovered a fumble on the goal line to keep a drive alive. The Raiders took a third-quarter lead the next play, and beat the Saints 34-24.
.@DerekCarrQB to FB Alec Ingold for the @Raiders first TD in Las Vegas! #RaiderNation— NFL (@NFL) September 22, 2020
📺: #NOvsLV on ESPN
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/pkp7nq0Q8u pic.twitter.com/OlsiiiFROA
