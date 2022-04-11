 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Al Deang, jr., Edgewood

  • 0
Al Deang

Madison Edgewood’s Al Deang watches his tee shot on the 9th hole at Trappers Turn during the WIAA Division 2 state tournament on June 15, 2021. 

 JOHN HART, State Journal Archives

One of the favorites to win this year's D2 state tournament, Deang tied for third a year ago at Trappers Turn with an 8-over 152. He was tied for ninth after a first-round 6-over 78 but climbed the standings with a 2-over 74 on the second day. 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics