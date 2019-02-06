Hello, I am Al Bryan, a semi-retired physician and native of Madison. My grade school was the Lincoln School on Gorham Street. My younger son spent six years in the Lincoln-Midvale pair. Seven of my family finished West High School. Six more attend West currently or soon will.
My main concern is the wide achievement gap in reading ability between underprivileged kids and the average. The gap has persisted for over 35 years in spite of special classes, consolidation and closure of small schools, and forced busing. The MMSD is not the culprit. It takes a “whole village” to raise a child. This includes mother, the family, the neighborhood, the neighborhood school, and the city/community.
A major shortcoming of the village is attention or lack of it during the first three to five years. A 5-year-old who arrives at school with a 600-word vocabulary doesn’t close the gap between himself and the child with a 3,000-word vocabulary by sitting one chair away. The gap widens. The brain is more plastic during the first three years than it ever will be again. This is why preschool, nursery school, Montessori school, and the one city school, by whatever name, work. Such schools should be given every chance to help a child identify with his house, his block, his neighborhood school, his district high school, and his community. In this way the child will come to feel he has a hometown where he belongs. Robert Frost put it, “Home is where they have to take you in.”
This natural progression of a sense of belonging is disrupted when 5- to 10-year-old children are bused to a strange part of town, then sit in class where much of the material is stranger to them than to others in the class. The forced busing brings about diversity. This is good and desirable. But does this diversity compensate for falling behind in reading at grade level, for feeling doubly like he doesn’t belong, and for entering the at-risk-for-not-graduating list? For too many it does not. Many quit school, to find support on the street.
Forced busing was required by closings and pairings of 15 elementary schools in the central third of Madison. All children living between East High School and Segoe Road on the west side now have to be bused away from their home neighborhoods for at least three years by the time they are 10, with an unexpected effect. Madison’s pupil population has changed very little in several years while that in Waunakee, Middleton, Verona and Sun Prairie has grown rapidly.
Young couples who have been living in rental space sooner or later want to take out a mortgage, buy a house and raise a family. They are looking beyond Madison for homes in districts anchored with neighborhood schools. Busing could be reduced by opening up access to walk-in schools in, for example, Allied Drive and the former Hoyt, Odana, Dudgeon, and Badger schools.
Two interests I hope to share. One is foreign language exposure. My older three kids after graduating from West took an additional year of high school in foreign countries on student exchange programs, one in Germany, two in France. Later, one by one they joined me in Moscow, learned Russian and found themselves jobs for a year or two. For all three the world is their oyster.
The other interest is addiction medicine. This extends to development of the teenage brain. My chief reference is “The Teenage Brain” by Frances Jensen. The author analyses the many problems that are thrust upon the teenage brain on its way to maturity at age 25.
Al Bryan is a candidate for Seat 4 of the Madison School Board.