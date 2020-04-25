AJ DILLON — RB — BOSTON COLLEGE

Round: 2

Pick: 62 

Year: Junior

Age: 21 (May 2, 1998) 

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 247 pounds

Number: 28

Notes: Dillon carried the ball an astonishing 845 times in three years for the Eagles before declaring for the draft after his true junior season, finishing his BC career with 4,382 rushing yards (5.2 yards per carry) and 21 rushing touchdowns. Despite his prolific rushing output, Dillon only caught 21 passes for 236 yards and two scores in his three seasons with the Eagles.

