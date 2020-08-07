Aisha Moe: I stand for progressive change, unapologetically

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

As a recent UW-Madison graduate, former community organizer, progressive, and young Muslim woman of color, I possess the best approach for a seat in the state Senate because of my background, my values and my policies.

I got started in politics at age 17 in May 2016 when Donald Trump was in the midst of his bid for president. One day after school, my 9-year-old brother came home crying. "If Donald Trump becomes president, will our family get deported because we are Muslim?" In that moment, politics took on a new significance for me. In that moment, I realized that even candidates for elected office had the power to change how we view ourselves and others.

I sprang into action immediately in an effort to promote inclusion, diversity, and community: values I believe are the foundation of political leadership. I took a fellowship with the Democratic Party of Wisconsin’s coordinated campaign where I knocked doors for votes and recruited volunteers for grassroots political action teams. I committed myself wholly to helping elect candidates whose values were aligned with my own. The loss of the 2016 presidential election did not leave me feeling defeated; instead I vowed to do everything possible to win the next one. In 2018, I helped elect Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Gov. Tony Evers as a field organizer for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin’s coordinated campaign.