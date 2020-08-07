Aisha Moe: I stand for progressive change, unapologetically

As a recent UW-Madison graduate, former community organizer, progressive, and young Muslim woman of color, I possess the best approach for a seat in the state Senate because of my background, my values and my policies.
I got started in politics at age 17 in May 2016 when Donald Trump was in the midst of his bid for president. One day after school, my 9-year-old brother came home crying. "If Donald Trump becomes president, will our family get deported because we are Muslim?" In that moment, politics took on a new significance for me. In that moment, I realized that even candidates for elected office had the power to change how we view ourselves and others.
I sprang into action immediately in an effort to promote inclusion, diversity, and community: values I believe are the foundation of political leadership. I took a fellowship with the Democratic Party of Wisconsin’s coordinated campaign where I knocked doors for votes and recruited volunteers for grassroots political action teams. I committed myself wholly to helping elect candidates whose values were aligned with my own. The loss of the 2016 presidential election did not leave me feeling defeated; instead I vowed to do everything possible to win the next one. In 2018, I helped elect Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Gov. Tony Evers as a field organizer for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin’s coordinated campaign.
In regards to my values, I believe in compassion, accountability and boldness. When it comes to leadership, I believes it is important to always carry compassion. For instance, as a community organizer, I worked with many different people who all had agreed on helping Democrats get elected, but that did not mean they agreed on every issue or value. Through compassion and listening, I was able to hold space to have everyone participate. Accountability is also incredibly important. Having a representative that does what they said they are going to do is hugely important in having a workable legislature. Lastly, I believe in being bold. That is why I put in my bid to run against Sen. Fred Risser in January of 2020. Upon seeing that Sen. Risser had run unopposed four years ago both in the general election and the primary, I decided that this was the race for me to run in. These values of compassion, accountability and boldness led me to stand for the progressive policies that I know Wisconsin is ready for.
Earlier this month, I received an endorsement from Our Wisconsin Revolution which is evidence of my commitment to progressivism. I support progressive policies such as protecting the environment, reducing the student debt crisis, creating a single payer health care system and reworking the policing and criminal justice system. In regards to protecting the environment, I support a Wisconsin Green New Deal which would among other things reduce carbon emissions and keep Wisconsin waterways clear of toxic chemicals. As for the student debt crisis, I recognize the burden that student debt has created that has depleted the Wisconsin workforce, as graduates leave Wisconsin in search of jobs in large cities in order to cover the cost of schooling. I support a plan to ensure that individuals who graduate from Wisconsin universities that live and work in Wisconsin have their debt forgiven.
In regards to health care, I support Medicare For All also known as single payer health care. While this is a federal policy and I will push federal partners in DC to support single -payer healthcare, I also support expanding Medicaid into a BadgerCare for All program in the intermediate so that every Wisconsinite has healthcare coverage.
Lastly, Wisconsin’s criminal justice system needs a huge rework. The reform I call for starts by recognizing that the policing and criminal justice system that exists is not broken. It is working exactly as it was designed to and it was designed to suppress black and brown voices and lives. In regards to policing reform, I support community control over policing which would mean giving resources to community members that are better trained to address certain crises. For instance, increasing funding for mental health workers, social workers and educators, and reducing unnecessary spending to militarize the police. Additionally, in more general criminal justice reform, I call for getting rid of for-profit prisons, getting rid of the cash bail system, reducing prison populations, creating expungements for non-violent drug crimes and promoting a GED program and job training for the people in the system.
Through my background, values and policies, I know I am the best candidate for state senator of District 26. I stand for policies and values that make the difference for Madison and Wisconsin. My vision is what sets me apart from other candidates. I hope to push progressive conversations in the city of Madison, the state of Wisconsin and the Capitol building. In the past, Democratic representatives have compromised on their values before getting to the negotiation table with Republicans. I stand for progressive change unapologetically.
Aisha Moe is a recent UW-Madison graduate, organizer and candidate for the 26th Senate District.
