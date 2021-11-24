 Skip to main content
Aiden Klosky, jr., F, Poynette
Aiden Klosky, jr., F, Poynette

Poynette junior Aiden Klosky contests a shot by a Platteville attacker during a non-conference game last season.

The Pumas’ senior-laden team led them back to a regional championship last winter. As veteran-heavy as Poynette (12-9) was, Klosky still had a starring role as a dual-threat big man. The junior forward averaged a third-best 8.3 points per game last season to go along with 5.9 rebounds per game. At 6-3, Klosky should be asked of more this winter and will be a difficult mismatch down in the post, especially when he’s able to step out and hurt teams from 3-point range as well.

