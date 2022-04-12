 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aidan Simkin, Sr., Madison East

  • 0

Simkin will be the No. 1 singles player for the Purgolders, while senior Mantas Kudzin and sophomore Orson Brelsford will pair up at No. 1 doubles for East, "a team on the rise,” according to coach Andrew Johnson said. The Purgolders notched their first Big Eight dual victory in some time in 2021 and have seem numbers in the program grow in recent years, the reason for Johnson's optimism. 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics