Aidan Simkin, Sr., Madison East

Simkin will be the No. 1 singles player for the Purgolders, while senior Mantas Kudzin and sophomore Orson Brelsford will pair up at No. 1 doubles for East, "a team on the rise,” according to coach Andrew Johnson said. The Purgolders notched their first Big Eight dual victory in some time in 2021 and have seem numbers in the program grow in recent years, the reason for Johnson's optimism.