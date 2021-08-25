 Skip to main content
Aidan Manning, sr., Verona
Aidan Manning, sr., Verona

Verona Area's Aidan Manning leads the way, with Middleton's Griffin Ward, at left, as they compete in the boys 1600 meter run during the WIAA Division 1 track and field sectional at Mansfield Stadium in Madison, Wis., Thursday, June 17, 2021. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

Manning ran a time of 16:11.9 to take 12th place at state this spring. Manning also took fourth in the 1600-meter run at the 2021 state track and field championship meet, he also set the Verona high school record in the 1600-meter run earlier in the season.

