Aidan Baccus, sr., F, Madison West
Aidan Baccus, sr., F, Madison West

West vs Memorial Prep Hockey

Madison West's Aidan Baccus (10) celebrates his 2nd period goal with Nico Ranabhat (11), right. Madison West hosted Madison Memorial Feb. 14, 2019 in WIAA regional finals at Madison Ice Arena in Madison. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL

The senior forward scored eight goals and had 18 assists in 20 contests for the Regents last season and is expected to be the primary facilitator on offense. But he's also a capable scorer which he showed as a sophomore, when he had 17 goals and 10 assists in 24 games. West is projected to finish anywhere from second to fifth by Big Eight conference coaches.

