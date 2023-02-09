Scientists in Northern Ireland have developed a new test for Johne’s disease in dairy cattle that they say is much more sensitive and faster than current tests.

Researchers at the Institute for Global Food Security, one of four global-research institutes at Queen’s University in Belfast, have developed the test with the university’s School of Biological Sciences. The new test promises to be both more rapid and sensitive in detecting the infectious agent – Mycobacterium avium subspecies paratuberculosis or MAP – of Johne’s disease in veterinary specimens. It’s showing greater detection capability than the milk-ELISA test that is currently used – the enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay. The team says the new test detects live infectious agent, not just antibodies against MAP as are detected by milk-ELISA.

Johne’s disease is an infectious wasting condition of cattle and other ruminants caused by Mycobacterium avium subspecies paratuberculosis, commonly known as MAP. It’s closely related to the organism that causes tuberculosis. The disease progressively damages the intestines of affected animals. In cattle it results in profuse and persistent diarrhea, severe weight loss, loss of condition and infertility. Affected animals eventually and inevitably die.

In dairy herds the presence of Johne’s disease will significantly reduce milk yields well before other signs of the disease can be found. In a recent study the new test was able to detect more infected animals by milk testing than does milk-ELISA, so could potentially facilitate faster control of Johne’s disease. As well as bovine milk, the new test can be applied to feces and blood from livestock.

The test was developed by Irene Grant, a professor of microbiology and food safety at the university, and her post-doctoral researcher Antonio Foddai at the Institute for Global Food Security; their research was published in the open-access journal Applied Microbiology and Biotechnology. They hope to now move to the applied stage of the science with further development and validation of their test for MAP infection at farm level.

“As farmers will know, Johne’s Disease is an endemic animal-health issue worldwide, particularly in dairy herds,” Grant said. “It is certainly present in Northern Ireland dairy herds. But the true prevalence of Johne’s disease in the local context is not accurately known.

“I hope our test will offer more-accurate, rapid and quantitative results – and therefore help farmers and veterinarians make more-informed decisions about the infection status of animals in order to control the disease more effectively within herds. I also hope it will generate more-accurate data on the prevalence of Johne’s disease … and therefore build a better picture of this animal-health problem.”

The new test was developed as part of an Agri-Food Quest Competence Centre project. It was a collaboration between the Institute for Global Food Security, AgriSearch, Biorex Food Diagnostics, and Dale Farm.

This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.