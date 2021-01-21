Eliminating cows not answer to reducing emissions

The scenario where cows lived the remainder of their lives in pastures resulted in a 12-percent reduction in emissions. But 39 nutrients declined.

The scenario where cows were depopulated resulted in a 7-percent reduction in emissions. Thirty of 39 nutrients increased for the depopulation scenario. But several essential nutrients declined.

A major factor in all of the scenarios is that land use would need to be managed after removal of cows. The impact on the industry downstream must be factored into the scenario results. A pasture that formerly was used for cattle would no longer be used for that resource. Areas used for grain and fertilizer also would change functionality.

"Land use was a focus in the animal-removal scenarios because the assumptions surrounding how to use land after removing dairy cattle greatly influenced results of the simulations," White said. "If dairy cattle are no longer present we must consider downstream effects, such as handling of pasture and grain land previously used for producing dairy feed, disposition of byproduct feeds and sourcing fertilizer."

Plants have been thought of as a more renewable method to obtain nutrients essential for humans. But that requires farming of the land, which also produces emissions.