'It couldn't hurt to pray for rain': Wisconsin farmers facing early drought

While his corn leaves fade to a pale "bleached-out green color" and his soil splits into deep dry cracks, Doug Rebout keeps his eyes trained on the sky.

"Every day they are looking worse and worse," Rebout said, adding his plants are "just really dry. I got no other way of describing it."

Rebout, who farms 4,000 acres of primarily corn and soybeans outside Janesville, said earlier in the season he was excited as corn prices were high and he was able to plant in some low-lying fields that are normally too wet. But as the dry spring continues, Rebout and other famers throughout southern Wisconsin are growing concerned, even with rain in the forecast Thursday night.

“We kept thinking we were due for one [a drought], but we didn’t think it would be quite like this," Mark Hoffman, who farms around 18,000 acres of corn and soybeans in Whitewater said. "All of my land is in that extreme drought circle right now.”