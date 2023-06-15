The Hammond farmstead in Cottage Grove was added to the State Register of Historic Places on Wednesday.

The farmstead, 3859 Vilas Road, has been owned and operated by the Hammond family for more than 175 years, the Wisconsin Historical Society said in a statement. It was established by Alexander and Caroline Hammond, who after getting married in 1846 built the property’s original farmhouse with a hewn-wood frame and began farming the following spring.

The property’s buildings were built between 1901 and 1965 and include a dairy barn with attached milk house, tobacco stripping house and shed, garage, concrete stave silo with a trough, and a corn crib. It also has a secondary house that was originally a Quonset hut, a half-cylinder structure made of steel.

“The property as a whole is an excellent local representation of the evolution of a family tobacco and dairy farm from the mid-19th century to the mid-20th century,” the statement said.

The Wisconsin Historic Preservation Review Board on May 26 nominated the farmstead to the state and national registers of historic places, according to a June 5 town of Cottage Grove resolution that recognized the Hammond family for its preservation efforts. The farm is owned by a fifth generation of the family, Joel and Marie Hammond.

The State Register of Historic Places is a list of properties seen as significant to Wisconsin’s heritage. It is administered by the Wisconsin Historical Society.