Walking into Aerotek’s wide-open workspace, visitors are greeted by passing employees who introduce themselves by first name and offer a smile and an earnest handshake.
“That family culture has really taken hold for us,” said Bill Holland, director of business operations at Aerotek’s Madison office. “People want to get to know you by name, as if you were walking into somebody’s house. With the advance of technology, some of the human touch can lose its effect and we pride ourselves on human contact.”
Aerotek is a recruiting and staffing services agency headquartered in Hanover, Maryland, that has more than 250 offices and 6,300 employees nationally. The Madison office employs 39 people helping to connect would-be employees with businesses in a variety of sectors.
“One of the things that separates us is the people,” Holland said. “It’s amazing how, when you build a community around a belief system, values, character and you learn from the people around you, you develop an obligation to help people around you and help them learn.”
Outside of Holland’s office is the “Our Why” wall, where employees post framed photographs of what keeps them motivated, such as their families.
“Being able to keep today’s workforce engaged and connected is extremely important,” Holland added.
Communication plays a major role in employee engagement at Aerotek. On a daily basis, teams meet at 8 a.m. and 1:45 p.m. to talk about goals and successes, talk collaboratively and share solutions with each other.
“It keeps the juices flowing, versus just punching the clock and doing the job,” said Holland.
Employees work on a base salary, plus commission, and when they hit certain company goals, they are rewarded with an all-expense-paid trip to Cancun and celebrated for the achievement.
“If you’re willing to do the work, it’s hard not to be successful, because there are so many people who can see it and be helpful,” Holland said.