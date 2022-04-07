 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Addy Hermsdorf, jr., D, Sauk Prairie

Abby Hermsdorf

Sauk Prairie defender Addy Hermsdorf (12) extinguishes a River Falls opportunity during a WIAA Division 2 sectional final in Marshfield on June 19, 2021.

An honorable mention All-State selection in her sophomore season, Hermsdorf — like her teammates protecting the box — was stingy on defense. The Eagles didn’t allow a goal until the state semifinals. Hermsdorf also had six assists on the attacking end and was a unanimous first team All-Badger North choice. 

Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.

 

