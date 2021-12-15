Addison Ostrenga, TE, Iowa

I am extremely excited to announce my commitment to further my academic and football career at The University of Iowa! I want to thank my family for all of their sacrifices, as well as my coaches and teammates for their support through this process🐤🏈 #Swarm22 #GOHAWKEYES pic.twitter.com/Rc7uzkQucs— Addison Ostrenga (@AddisonOstrenga) July 16, 2021
The two-sport athlete verbally committed to the Hawkeyes in July after interest from Wisconsin, Minnesota and Northern Iowa. The three-star TE recruit was previously committed to play baseball at Iowa before receiving an offer to play football with the Hawkeyes. Ostrenga helped lead Sun Prairie to an undefeated regular season and a trip to the WIAA Division 1 state championship, where it lost to Franklin and another top UW recruit.