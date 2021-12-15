 Skip to main content
Addison Ostrenga, TE, Iowa
Addison Ostrenga, TE, Iowa

Addison Ostrenga

The two-sport athlete verbally committed to the Hawkeyes in July after interest from Wisconsin, Minnesota and Northern Iowa. The three-star TE recruit was previously committed to play baseball at Iowa before receiving an offer to play football with the Hawkeyes. Ostrenga helped lead Sun Prairie to an undefeated regular season and a trip to the WIAA Division 1 state championship, where it lost to Franklin and another top UW recruit.

