Addison Ostrenga, sr., OLB/TE, Sun Prairie
Addison Ostrenga, sr., OLB/TE, Sun Prairie

Verona's Cole Jannusch (18) is tackled by Sun Prairie's Addison Ostrenga (7), right, and Jacob Hellenbrand (6) in the first half of the season-opening spring football game at the new Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field in Sun Prairie, Wis., Friday, March 26, 2021. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

The 6-5, 225-pound Ostrenga, an outside linebacker, was ranked as the No. 2 senior edge defender in the state by WisSports.net (a No. 12 senior overall), giving Sun Prairie a formidable duo alongside Hamm. Ostrenga, who also plays tight end, originally committed to Iowa for baseball but since has committed to the Hawkeyes for football. He was a WFCA honorable mention All-State pick.

