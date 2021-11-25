📧 Add our weather newsletter -- a vital source of what's happening outside your door

The English writer John Ruskin said about weather:
"There is no such thing as bad weather, only different kinds of good weather."
He may be on to something, depending on your perspective.
Our Weather Newsletter, delivered directly to your inbox, can help plan your day: Do you need an umbrella? When should you take the dogs for a walk? Might there be a bike ride in the offing? You'll get our expert short-term forecast, a summary of the weather details, and news about any severe weather. Our newsletter is a prime source for valuable news about what's happening outside your door. You can sign up for it — and for any of our other great offerings — by visiting our newsletters page. Click here to go there now.