Act 10 helped put Ian's Pizza on the map

Ian’s role in feeding thousands of hungry protesters landed the company a story in the New York Times and mentions in other news outlets.

“It catapulted us in that location to a whole different level,” said Ian’s Pizza co-founder Ian Gurfield. “Obviously our name got out there. It definitely put us on the map for a lot of people who hadn’t heard about us before.”

Gurfield said after peak pizza orders during Act 10, the baseline level of business improved compared to pre-Act 10 levels. While expansions of the business likely would have happened in either event, Fritz added the increased level of recognition certainly didn’t hurt such efforts.

Fritz and Gurfield said the rush of business during Act 10 did have its downsides, such as a perception that they had a partisan bent. Fritz said she received an email from a Republican concerned about whether or not they could come in and get a slice.

While Fritz and Gurfield said their politics were with the protesters, they firmly believed in the ability of their food to help unify people. People of any political stripe were, and are, welcome to come in for a slice.