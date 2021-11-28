 Skip to main content
Abram Mueller, so., Madison West
Abram Mueller, so., Madison West

Abram Mueller will swim for Madison West for the first time this season.

With Madison public schools not participating last season due to COVID-19, Mueller enters his first high school season ranked second in the state and 73rd nationally for the class of 2024. He specializes in the 100 breaststroke and 200 individual medley, and placed top five in both events at the 2021 Wisconsin 13 & Over Long Course State Championships at Pleasant Prairie RecPlex Aquatic Center. He swam a 1:07.55 in the breast and 2:12.28 in the IM that day.

