Abigail Minning, jr., Lakeside Lutheran
Abigail Minning, jr., Lakeside Lutheran

Abigail Minning, Lakeside Lutheran

Abigail Minning, Lakeside Lutheran

Minning is a two-time WIAA state championship individual qualifier in cross country and a 2019 first-team all-conference performer in the Capitol Conference. She also ran a personal best time of 5:41 in the 1600-meter run during the 2021 track season.

