Abbey Stanton, so., F, Madison West

She was voted first team All-Big Eight and honorable mention All-State after producing 17 goals and four assists in 13 games, helping the Regents to a 10-2-1 overall record, 7-1-1 in league play. The Regents came up just short of a trip to state, losing to Wales Kettle Moraine in the Division 1 sectional finals.

