If the debate is about the best or greatest or most talented quarterback the 100-year-old franchise has ever known, there’s a compelling case to be made for Rodgers, who enters the 2019 season — his 12th as the team’s starting quarterback — still leading the NFL in career quarterback passer rating (103.1) despite an injury-plagued down year in 2018.
This could also prove to be Rodgers’ most challenging year, as he’ll be playing in a new offensive system and for a new head coach for the first time since 2006, when Mike McCarthy replaced Mike Sherman as head coach following Rodgers’ ride-the-bench rookie season of 2005. While there figure to be offensive growing pains early in the season as Rodgers gets his bearings in new coach Matt LaFleur’s scheme — and the coach and quarterback work to get on the same play-calling page — Rodgers seemed more energized during the offseason by the fresh perspective and new ideas than concerned about adapting to change.
“It’s exciting right now because it’s different,” Rodgers said. “I’ve been in the same system for 14 years and knew that inside and out, and now I have a new challenge learning this system and becoming an expert in it and trying to find ways to make it work with the guys we’ve got.”
Rodgers is one NFL MVP award behind his predecessor, Brett Favre, but perhaps the new scheme will allow him to replicate his 2011 and 2014 award-winning performances. While he may be five years removed from his last MVP season, he made a strong case for the award in 2016, when he rallied the team from a poor start by backing up his run-the-table proclamation with some of the best quarterbacking of his career.
He’s also made one fewer Super Bowl appearance than Favre, and while the two have become pals in recent years, you can be sure that Rodgers would love to have a second title — and the prestige that comes with it. After back-to-back losing seasons, is leading the team back to the Super Bowl realistic with a rookie head coach?
“This is Titletown. We should expect us to bounce back,” Rodgers replied. “There’s going to be no excuses this year. We don’t need a grace period. There’s 32 teams that think they can win it. We’re one of them. But I think we all know there’s only eight to 10 every year who have that something special, and I hope we’re one of those eight to 10 when it comes to September.”
As for his personal accomplishments, Rodgers has long said that Bart Starr is the measuring stick. Interestingly, Starr himself once said that Rodgers was far more talented than he ever was.
“I didn’t have any of the qualities that he has. He’s far superior to the qualities that I possessed. He’s a very, very special player,” Starr said in 2013. “He’s always in control of the system that he’s operating. You can see the confidence factor, I think, and the way he conducts himself. I believe that it’s just a great example of leadership.”