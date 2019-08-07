Unlike the other players on this list, Rodgers’ final chapters remain unwritten. He is coming off a disappointing 2018 season, in which he fractured his left leg — but played through it — in the first game of the year, when he rallied his team from a 20-0 deficit to victory on “Sunday Night Football.”
His final numbers in 2018 were a far cry from his 2011 and 2014 NFL MVP seasons. He finished the year with a 97.6 passer rating, the third-lowest of his 11 years as a starter, and while he threw for 4,442 yards and 25 touchdowns with only two interceptions, he completed only 62.3% of his passes, his second-worst season completion percentage as a starter. He also absorbed a whopping 49 sacks — the third-most of his tenure — and often seemed to hold on to the ball longer than he should have.
Set to turn 36 in December, Rodgers’ recent injuries — the leg injury last year and a broken right collarbone in 2017, which cost him nine games — obscure how well he was playing before those injuries. After his famous run-the-table pronouncement with six games left in the 2016 regular season, Rodgers completed 195 of 283 passes (68.9%) for 2,384 yards with 21 touchdowns and only one interception (117.9 rating) during an eight-game winning streak that landed the Packers a berth in the NFC title game.
He started 2017 strong, too, completing 66.7% of his passes for 1,367 yards with 13 TDs and three interceptions (104.1 rating) as the Packers were off to a 4-1 start before he broke his collarbone at Minnesota.
Now, with a new coach and a new offense for the first time since Mike McCarthy arrived in 2006, Rodgers will look to reaffirm his greatness with a bounce-back year.
“I’m always going to be determined and motivated from within,” Rodgers said. “Many years where there’s a new coach on a new team, everybody — from the fans to the organization to the players — kind of goes, ‘Well, we’re in year one.’ I don’t feel that with this.
“This is Titletown. We should expect us to bounce back. I expect to, our team expects to. I’m excited about the additions that we’ve made. ... There’s going to be no excuses this year. We don’t need a grace period. And we all expect to get something rolling and hopefully we can get that rolling and come together as a team and do something great.”
Jason Wilde covers the Packers for ESPN Wisconsin. Listen to him with former Packers and Badgers offensive lineman Mark Tauscher weekdays from 9 a.m. until noon on “Wilde & Tausch” on 100.5 FM ESPN Madison.