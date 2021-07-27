Aaron Rodgers puts himself above his team -- Michael Mazur

Packers Nation will never know the whole story behind the Aaron Rodgers saga, but one thing is certain: Rodger is now the poster child for all that is wrong with professional sports.

Everyone agrees that pro sports are big business. Like most businesses, there are owners and management, and there are employees and players. Most businesses have job descriptions that define the role each employee plays within the company and team.

The question Packers fans should be asking themselves is: Where is it written in the job description for quarterback that the position should be involved in management-level decisions? The job of management is to make decisions, no matter how unpopular they might be, just as the job of quarterbacking the team is left to the quarterback.

Imagine a world where employees and players are all given an equal share in the decision-making process for their company and team. And then, because the employee wasn’t consulted on matters he had no business getting involved with in the first place -- and despite having a contract -- the employee abandons his fellow employees and teammates, an enormous fan base and holds his play ransom for getting his way.

I say good riddance to anyone who clearly believes the individual is more important than the team.

Michael Mazur, Reedsburg