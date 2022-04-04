 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aaron Jungers, sr., Util, Madison Memorial

  • 0

Among the more well-rounded players in the area, Jungers hit .492 with 12 doubles and a pair of homers as a junior and also posted a 2.11 ERA, garnering first team All-Big Eight honors. He has committed to Lindenwood (Mo.), which next season will begin its first season in NCAA Division I competing in the Ohio Valley Conference.

Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.

 

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics