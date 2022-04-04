Aaron Jungers, sr., Util, Madison Memorial

Among the more well-rounded players in the area, Jungers hit .492 with 12 doubles and a pair of homers as a junior and also posted a 2.11 ERA, garnering first team All-Big Eight honors. He has committed to Lindenwood (Mo.), which next season will begin its first season in NCAA Division I competing in the Ohio Valley Conference.
Dan Larson
