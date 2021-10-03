A Survivor's Story

The summer of 2019 was not kind to Whitewater resident Sandra Stone.
Reeling from the loss of her husband John to pancreatic cancer, Sandra was diagnosed with breast cancer only weeks later.
Her heart, body and mind were exhausted.
“I was just empty,” the retired Fort Atkinson German teacher said. “I wasn’t sure what to do or think.”
The caregivers at SSM Health were ready to help. They offered Sandra education and their expertise, guiding her on a path to recovery.
“I really needed them to carry me through this – and they did,” she said.
Sandra never felt a lump form in her breast and was never in pain. The cancerous mass was discovered after receiving a routine mammogram.
“I had gotten my mammogram later than usual, because I was focused on my husband and his cancer,” Sandra said. “I was thinking about skipping it all together, but I’m glad my care team was persistent in reminding me to come in.”
The decision may have been life-saving, as the cancerous mass was already at Stage 3 when discovered. The particularly aggressive form of cancer would have spread very quickly had it been left untreated.
SSM Health breast surgeon Dr. Susan Charboneau performed Sandra’s lumpectomy, removing the mass and also 10 lymph nodes.
“Dr. Charboneau was absolutely perfect and very precise,” Sandra said.
After surgery, Sandra began intense chemotherapy under the guidance of Dr. Ryan Porter at SSM Health Dean Medical Group – Fort Atkinson.
The two knew each other well, as Dr. Porter had taken care of John.
“I had complete confidence in Dr. Porter, and he made sure I had everything that I needed,” Sandra said.
In the spring of 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning, Sandra’s chemotherapy transitioned to radiation therapy at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital—Janesville.
Sandra found herself surrounded by new (and masked) faces, but the compassionate and caring atmosphere remained the same.
“The staff was the perfect balance of being personable but also professional,” she said.
Sandra was especially grateful to be eligible for tattooless radiation therapy at St. Mary’s Hospital – Janesville, an AlignRT Center of Excellence.
The AlignRT system uses special software and 3D cameras for patient tracking during radiation therapy. It makes positioning tattoos a thing of the past.
“I have no markings on my body and now I can almost forget about having had treatment because of it,” she said.
While receiving radiation therapy, Sandra chose to listen to music featuring trumpet – an instrument she is learning to play. She says it helped to pass the time and made the large linear accelerator less intimidating.
On her last day of receiving care at St. Mary’s Hospital—Janesville, Sandra felt a rush. She rang the SSM Health Cancer Center bell to mark the completion of her treatment and even did a cartwheel.
“I always felt supported through my journey and it made a big difference,” Sandra said.
For the next decade, Sandra will remain on a hormone blocker to hopefully keep the breast cancer from returning. Although Sandra admits she lives a little bit on edge with a 30% chance it will come back, she’s focusing on caring for herself and others more than ever before.
“It’s important to find joy in life,” she said.