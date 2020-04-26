A sickening calamity kills 60, injures 200 -- State Journal editorial from 150 years ago

This State Journal editorial and report ran on April 28, 1870:

The telegraph today brings us an account of the most distressing disaster we have been called on to record in a long time: the killing of about 60 and wounding of some 200 more citizens of Virginia, by the falling in of the floor of the courtroom in the old capitol at Richmond, the timbers of which were more than three-quarters of a century old, proving too weak to sustain the crowd gathered on them.

The people of the whole country will sympathize with those of the city thrown into mourning by this sad calamity. ...

At 11 o’clock, the galleries of the courtroom, which were crowded, fell in, the floor followed, and the whole descended 30 feet to the floor below, which was the floor of the house of delegates of Virginia, on which some few members of a caucus were waiting. ...

Many escaped a terrible fall by jumping into the windows when the floor gave way. It is supposed that 20 members of the state legislature are killed and wounded. The judges of the court of appeals all escaped unhurt. Gov. Walker escaped unhurt, though on the courtroom floor at the time.

Tomorrow will be observed as a day of general mourning.