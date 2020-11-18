A Q&A with Taha Jangda

What are the challenges in raising venture capital (VC) in this region? Is that still an issue, or have things improved?

Last quarter, $37 billion in venture capital was raised in the U.S — but Wisconsin only saw $17.29 million of that, whereas our neighbors in Minnesota and Illinois raised $668 million and $703 million respectively. To paint a bigger and more compelling picture of the market we're after, we need to better tell our stories. In Wisconsin alone, there are so many positive success stories with companies yielding positive returns for their investors.

Another major challenge is motivating VCs in our state to double down and prove to investors that we can deliver as solid or even better results than VCs on the coasts. What they don't realize is that VCs in Wisconsin can go toe-to-toe with anyone and our numbers are, in fact, often better. We put a large focus on recruiting investors from Wisconsin because it's important to not only generate more venture activity in the area but also to be able to return more money into this economy.

What attracted you personally to the Madison region?