Marsh Skeele grew up fishing in southeast Alaska, helping out his dad while learning to value the ecology, fishery and people of the Alaskan wilderness.
After attending Central Washington University, Skeele realized that fishing was not only his greatest skill, but also his true passion. So he returned home and in 2000 purchased the 36-foot F/V (fishing vessel) Loon and set about establishing the second generation of Skeele fishermen.
In 2010, Skeele was introduced to Nic Mink, a visiting professor from Wisconsin, who was studying the Alaska fishing industry and the challenges of making a living on the water.
Skeele and Mink quickly discovered they shared a common interest in all things food, and in 2011 they launched Sitka Salmon Shares. Their goal: deliver the highest quality, responsibly harvested seafood to seafood lovers in the Midwest while improving the lives of small-boat fishermen in southeast Alaska.
Eleven years later, Sitka Salmon Shares provides monthly boxes of wild-caught Alaska seafood to members who pay in return for a share of the season’s catch. Sitka now counts more than 15,000 members and is considered the nation’s largest community supported fishery (CSF), delivering sushi-grade seafood caught by small-boat fishermen who use only low-impact gear to the doorsteps of seafood lovers around the country.
As Sitka Salmon Shares has grown, Skeele has remained steadfast in his dedication to environmental stewardship. In 2020, he was a recipient of the Alaska Food Policy Council Food Hero Award, which recognizes individuals and organizations who “demonstrate a substantial impact on Alaska’s food system, transform an aspect of their community’s food system and make a difference for Alaska’s prosperity, health and self-reliance.”
You literally grew up on the water. What was that like?
My dad was out fishing together with mom when she was pregnant with me. So I guess you could say I got an early start. One of my best memories was when I was about 12 and was out there alone with my dad when he went below deck to take a nap. While he was asleep we got into some shallower water and I could see the bottom and was worried we’d start snagging our gear. All of a sudden I hooked a nice 20-pound king salmon and was able to land it without having to wake up my dad or losing any gear. When he finally woke up, he was pretty impressed.
How has the fishing industry changed since then?
For starters, the cost of everything has gone up — the boat, the fuel, the gear. But fish prices haven’t gone up in 30 years, so there is always this pressure to catch more fish, and guys have to grind super hard to make a living. Climate change and weather systems continue to challenge fishermen too. In some cases, this has forced fishermen to travel farther to reach the most abundant fishing grounds, and that additional burden disproportionately impacts the small-boat fishermen in our fleet. It’s also meant that our members — which is what we call our community of customers — have to be flexible in their expectations for fish that are becoming a bit more unpredictable. So the question becomes, how much do you want to invest in your fishing business with all the risk?
Sitka Salmon Shares talks a lot about “small boat fisherman.” What does that mean, exactly?
Our boats are anywhere between 30 and 70 feet and fish with only low-impact gear. Each of the fishermen in our collective own their boat and live in the fishing community. They’re not like share-croppers, where a guy from Seattle owns a company and is putting all this pressure on fishermen to hit a quota. We set out to create a values-based CSF and are proud to set a high bar in our commitment to fishing practices that respect the limit of the ocean while delivering the highest-quality fish we can to our members.