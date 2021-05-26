It’s a long way from Brooklyn, New York to Sitka, Alaska.
About 2,890 miles flying directly over Canada to be exact.
But for nationally acclaimed food writer Grace Parisi, the distance only makes her heart beat faster for wild caught salmon or halibut.
Parisi serves as the culinary director for Sitka Salmon Shares, the Madison-based community supported fishery (CSF) that delivers sustainably harvested and flash-frozen Alaska seafood directly to food lovers across the U.S.
A life-long New Yorker, Parisi joined the Sitka Salmon Shares team in October at the urging of company co-founder Nic Mink, who was looking to boost the recipe offerings and online presence of the CSF. It’s been a perfect fit.
She brings nearly 20 years of experience at Food & Wine magazine as senior test kitchen editor, where she developed and wrote monthly columns such as Food & Wine Handbook; Tasting & Testing; Flavor of the Month; Grace in the Kitchen; and Chefs Recipes Made Easy.
In addition, Parisi is the author of five cookbooks including “Get Saucy”, a collection of more than 500 sauces which was nominated for a prestigious James Beard Award for Best Single Subject Book. She also has extensive national television, radio and podcast experience, appearing on the “Today Show”, “The Early Show”, “CBS This Morning”, “Good Morning America” and more.
In her life outside the kitchen, Parisi is a long distance runner and avid racer. She plays guitar, loves surfing, camping, gardening in her postage-stamp Brooklyn backyard and cooking for a crowd, including her husband and two children. She dreams of raising chickens, erecting bat houses and making found-object bird feeders.
How did a celebrity food writer from New York City end up at Sitka Salmon Shares?
Nic actually hunted me down and said he wanted to build out a platform with images that were bright and beautiful and recipes that were spot-on and doable. Living in Brooklyn, I can already get really good fish so I was a little skeptical at first. But when I tried that first box from Sitka I was absolutely blown away by the quality. And just knowing your fish is coming from a trusted source is something that really resonated with me.
Seafood is sometimes perceived as intimidating to work with. How does your team make it approachable and fun?
People always say they want to eat more fish, but I think they are afraid to play around with it because it’s more expensive than other proteins and they don’t want to make a mistake. Cooking fish does take a little bit more finesse than just cooking a hamburger because it can dry out so quickly. My goal is to offer some easy ideas for those starting out along with more involved recipes for people who want to get real creative with it.
What’s a good tip for beginners?
For salmon, you always want to cook it skin side down so the skin gets nice and crispy. Use a cast iron or non-stick skillet with a little bit of oil and get it hot on medium or medium high before you put the fish in. Then press the fish down flat with the back of a spatula so it doesn’t curl up. You want to apply enough pressure so every bit of the skin is in contact with the pan.
As a Chef, what impressed you about Sitka Salmon Shares?
The whole concept of a community supported fishery wasn’t on my radar until I met Nic and I’ve since learned it’s not just about the quality of the fish but the mission. I can sleep at night knowing I am working with a company that is environmentally conscious and socially connected. Yes, we’re spreading the word about great tasting seafood but there is so much more to it than that.