Coaching changes don’t happen often at Minnesota — about every 11 years on average since the John Mariucci days in the 1950s and 1960s — so when they happen, they’re pretty monumental affairs in the State of Hockey.
So it goes this season with the starting of the Bob Motzko coaching era. Don Lucia stepped aside after 19 years last March, opening the door for his former assistant to move southeast from St. Cloud State.
Motzko’s Huskies teams have been known as offensive powers that get to the NCAA tournament but fall short. That may sound familiar to Golden Gophers fans, who haven’t seen their team win an NCAA game since 2014.
The spotlight is hotter in Minneapolis for Motzko, who, at 57 is the oldest of eight new head coaches around Division I men’s college hockey. He’s due to make $525,000 in his first season at Minnesota; he made $302,000 last season in St. Cloud.
But, as is customary with the Gophers, there’s talent on the roster and more coming.