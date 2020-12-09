A more complete Caufield?

Let's be clear: On whatever team Cole Caufield plays, he'll be looked to as a goal scorer. That's what he's done at every level so far, and it's what he'll be expected to do when he gets to the NHL.

That being said, I've seen signs this season that he has become better without the puck, especially in transition to the defensive zone. The Badgers aren't going to put Caufield in a lot of defensive-zone starts, but he's on the ice so much that he has to do a fair amount of retreating. From what I've seen, he has seemed more comfortable with that. This play against Michigan stands out in my head:

Defensive awareness is one of the things that needed to grow with Caufield since last season. He hasn't been great in his own zone, but he has improved. I'm interested to see how he fares at the World Junior Championship in that regard.