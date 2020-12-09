A more complete Caufield?

Do you see Caufield becoming a more complete player and do you see him as more than just a goal scorer?— Dylan Sharpe (@Zukiszn) December 7, 2020
Let's be clear: On whatever team Cole Caufield plays, he'll be looked to as a goal scorer. That's what he's done at every level so far, and it's what he'll be expected to do when he gets to the NHL.
That being said, I've seen signs this season that he has become better without the puck, especially in transition to the defensive zone. The Badgers aren't going to put Caufield in a lot of defensive-zone starts, but he's on the ice so much that he has to do a fair amount of retreating. From what I've seen, he has seemed more comfortable with that. This play against Michigan stands out in my head:
I mentioned this backcheck by Cole Caufield to help break up a 3-on-2 last night. He disrupts Kent Johnson's pass attempt just enough to force a turnover. pic.twitter.com/Os5MrkgL7N— Todd Milewski (@ToddMilewski) November 20, 2020
Defensive awareness is one of the things that needed to grow with Caufield since last season. He hasn't been great in his own zone, but he has improved. I'm interested to see how he fares at the World Junior Championship in that regard.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!