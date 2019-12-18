A message from reporter Barry Adams

× Thanks for visiting our newly updated site! Enjoy unlimited articles FREE for a limited time by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up



Over the past year I’ve traversed Wisconsin in search of amazing people and interesting places and I’m thankful to our subscribers who have supported my travels and storytelling.

Reporting for the Wisconsin State Journal has taken me to Lake Superior to tell about the rebirth of a harbor destroyed by floods and to La Crosse to find out how Kwik Trip makes millions of its Glazers doughnuts. There were trips to Jackson County to see how Atlantic salmon are raised, a short drive to UW-Madison for an international meat competition and a visit to Green Lake for one last look at the historic Heidel House Resort before it closed.

— Barry Adams



Find out where Barry’s reporting will take him by subscribing to the Wisconsin State Journal

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0