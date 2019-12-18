A message from reporter Barry Adams

A message from reporter Barry Adams

 


Over the past year I’ve traversed Wisconsin in search of amazing people and interesting places and I’m thankful to our subscribers who have supported my travels and storytelling. 

Reporting for the Wisconsin State Journal has taken me to Lake Superior to tell about the rebirth of a harbor destroyed by floods and to La Crosse to find out how Kwik Trip makes millions of its Glazers doughnuts. There were trips to Jackson County to see how Atlantic salmon are raised, a short drive to UW-Madison for an international meat competition and a visit to Green Lake for one last look at the historic Heidel House Resort before it closed. 

— Barry Adams
 

Find out where Barry’s reporting will take him by subscribing to the Wisconsin State Journal

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Peckham, Terry L.
Obituaries

Peckham, Terry L.

COTTAGE GROVE—Terry L. Peckham, a daughter, sister, aunt and friend, was unexpectedly lost from a brain aneurysm, at the age of 61, on Friday,…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics