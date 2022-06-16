Committed❤️, Let’s get this money💰. @BadgerFootball pic.twitter.com/nuxrn1JMWU— A.J. Tisdell (@TisdellAj) June 16, 2022
UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard and cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat dipped into Texas to secure a commitment from rising cornerback prospect A.J. Tisdell.
The College Station native is a three-star recruit according to Rivals and he held offers from Baylor, California, Texas Tech, Vanderbilt and others before choosing UW. Listed at 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds, Tisdell shows fluidity in his hips and strong hands at the point of attack.