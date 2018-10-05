If a three-year trend holds, the 2019 NCAA champion will be either Notre Dame, Michigan or Ohio State.
Before you rush to the sports book with that not-so-inside information, consider the background. The past three NCAA champions — Minnesota Duluth last season, Denver in 2017 and North Dakota in 2016 — were part of the Frozen Four the season before.
That makes it worth following the Fighting Irish, Wolverines and Buckeyes as they eye the Big Ten title and beyond.
Ohio State, in particular, seems ready to make a run with four first- or second-team All-Big Ten selections returning. Forwards Tanner Laczynski and Mason Jobst, the nation’s active career leader entering the season with 128 points, are the big names to follow.
But the back end is solid, too, with defenseman Sasha Larocque and goalie Sean Romeo coming off impressive seasons.