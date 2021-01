There's an undeniable charm of A-frame chalets, instantly transporting the visitor to a different world. This property is perfectly tailored to getting away from everyday life and slowing down. With a porch that gives you a front-row seat to spectacular views it will be easy to catch your breath and leave your troubles at home. And the kids are sure to get a kick out of the eagle's nest, and the privacy afforded by its series of staircases.