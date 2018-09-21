No team has given up more rushing yards to Adrian Peterson during his illustrious career than the Packers, who’ve faced the ex-Vikings star 17 times in regular-season play and have allowed him 1,779 yards and 13 touchdowns – an average of more than 100 yards per game and nearly one TD per game. And while Peterson, who turned 33 in March, may not be the game-changer he once was, McCarthy doesn’t see a has-been at this point.
“I think the biggest thing is you watch him evolve through the league, he always ran with so much power and vision. The thing I always appreciated about his game,” said McCarthy, pointing to Peterson’s 96-yard effort in the Redskins’ opener against Arizona. “Any time you peeked out of a gap, he had the ability to make you pay for it. We've had a lot of games in our team when he was in Minnesota that was always such a strong emphasis. My point is, he still has that vision and experience and I think you definitely saw that in what he's done (this season).”
The Packers’ other concern in Washington’s backfield is Chris Thompson, who through two games has caught 19 passes out of the backfield and has 221 combined yards from scrimmage, an average of nearly 8 yards per touch in coach Jay Gruden’s offense.
“His route running is excellent, and obviously he’s got the quickness to burst through holes when we give them to him,” Gruden said. “He’s obviously a key weapon for us. Our offense suffered dramatically last year when he got hurt. He’s a big part of what we do.”