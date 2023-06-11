The bright red pantone of a sunburn on Jerry Kelly’s left cheek was one indication. The way his legs and back felt were another.
Kelly’s played a lot of golf the past month and he was feeling it Sunday after the final round of the American Family Insurance Championship at University Ridge Golf Course.
He shot 2-under-par 70 in the final round to finish at 7 under in the tournament, good for a share of 11th place. It was a disappointment for the Madison native, failing to be in contention for a third title at his hometown event, and he was begrudgingly ready to take a break.
“My legs are gassed,” Kelly said. “Three weeks in a row, and a major, and this week, and extra Monday … I'm going to take two weeks off, but trust me, it's going to be hard for me to take two days off from working out. I'm going to want to get back at it because I've already got a chip on my shoulder.”
Lottery tickets trumpet 'WINNING TICKET!'; Lottery says guess again
Drug kingpin gets 15 years for leading big Chicago-Madison cocaine ring, authorities say
Temps and rain chances on the rise across southern Wisconsin
Gatorade player of the year ready to join Wisconsin football over lacrosse offers
Madison police officer resigns after being charged with weapons offense, intoxicated driving
Julia Orzol's worlds collide in surprising run-in on Wisconsin volleyball trip
Dead woman found in Verona pond, authorities say
With just 2 qualifiers, DeForest girls win 2023 WIAA Division 1 state track and field title
Runaway girls attack, try to bite and spit on officers who find them, Madison police say
Sun Prairie East softball seniors forego life milestone in pursuit of elusive dream
Steve Stricker starts strong, snaps a Tiger Woods record at AmFam Championship
The new John Nolen Drive: Redesign will have more crosswalks, longer waits
Madison School District unveils new rules on marijuana, fake guns
Teenager who drowned in Kickapoo River was about to become a father
Madison School District announces historic wage increase for teachers, staff
Time off the course and out of the gym may be the best thing for Kelly, who sits in 10th in the PGA Tour Champions points rankings after his performance at University Ridge Golf Course. Kelly finished fourth at the Senior PGA Championship last month, and has another major in front of him at the end of the month. The U.S. Senior Open is set for June 29-July 2 at SentryWorld in Stevens Point.
“I'm going to come in there pretty fired up,” he said.
Kendall enjoys the fanfare
Much of Skip Kendall’s time on a golf course is spent teaching instead of worrying about his own ball. The Milwaukee native and former PGA Tour pro makes his living as an instructor in Windermere, Florida, but he’s an annual fixture in the field at the AmFam Championship. It was the first tournament Kendall’s played this year, and he grinded to 1 under on the weekend, tied for 45th.
“A blast,” Kendall said when asked to describe his tournament. “I haven't played since last August, so just being here, the support that I got this week, playing in front of a home crowd, there's nothing like it really.”
He’s tried to get back into competitive fields through qualifying events, but failed to make the cut for the Senior PGA Championship or U.S. Senior Open. He said he’ll try to make the field for the Senior British Open at the U.S. qualifying event July 3 at Firestone Country Club, but otherwise isn’t going to fly around the country for those chances. But the two-time Wisconsin State Open champion said he was happy to play back in his home state.
“The game is getting better,” he said. “I don’t know what I’m going to play in the rest of the year, but it feels pretty good overall.”
Short Jr. goes long
Wes Short Jr.’s front nine ended with a frustrating sequence of events that saw a course sign come down and walking traffic around a public pavilion shut down.
Short’s wedge shot from the fairway sailed well over the elevated ninth green, bounced beyond the cart path and into a patch of flowers and other plants. After clearing the crowd to create a lane to the green, he appeared to hit his wedge out of the plants thin, and it whacked a tree between him and the green. The ball bounced back and rolled just behind his feet.
He hit the sign, which indicated where the 10th tee and cart return were located, with his club and took it out of the ground. However, a rules official informed him it had to be returned to it spot before his next shot was taken. Short chipped and found the green, and two-putt ended the adventurous double bogey.
Photos: Final round of the American Family Insurance Championship
Steve Stricker makes a par on the 18th hole leading the way to a 18-under first place finish. Day three of the American Family Insurance Championship was held Sunday, June 11, 2023, at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison, Wisconsin.
STEVE APPS, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Steve Stricker reacts after making par on the 18th hole Sunday at the American Family Insurance Championship. Stricker shot a record 18-under-par over three rounds at University Ridge Golf Course.
STEVE APPS PHOTOS, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Steve Stricker hugs his daughter Izzi, after making a par on the 18th hole leading the way to a 18-under first place finish. Day three of the American Family Insurance Championship was held Sunday, June 11, 2023, at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison, Wisconsin. Photo Steve Apps For The State Journal.
Steve Apps
Steve Stricker's wife and caddie Nicki, hugs her daughter Izzy, left, and Bobbi after Stricker after made a par on the 18th hole leading the way to a 18-under first place finish. Day three of the American Family Insurance Championship was held Sunday, June 11, 2023, at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison, Wisconsin.
STEVE APPS, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Steve Stricker during the awards presentation. Stricker made a par on the 18th hole leading the way to a 18-under first place finish. Day three of the American Family Insurance Championship was held Sunday, June 11, 2023, at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison, Wisconsin.
STEVE APPS, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Steve Stricker, hugs her daughter Izzy, left, and Bobbi after Stricker after made a par on the 18th hole leading the way to a 18-under first place finish. Day three of the American Family Insurance Championship was held Sunday, June 11, 2023, at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison, Wisconsin. Photo Steve Apps For The State Journal.
Steve Apps
Steve Stricker hugs Jerry kelly after winning the American Family Insurance Championship at 18-under par. Day three of the American Family Insurance Championship was held Sunday, June 11, 2023, at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison, Wisconsin.
STEVE APPS, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Steve Stricker hugs Jerry kelly after winning the American Family Insurance Championship at 18-under par. Day three of the American Family Insurance Championship was held Sunday, June 11, 2023, at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison, Wisconsin. Photo Steve Apps For The State Journal.
Steve Apps
Paul Broadhurst hits his second shot that landed in the rough on the 17th hole. Broadhurst made a bogey on the hole and finished tied to second at 13-under par. Day three of the American Family Insurance Championship was held Sunday, June 11, 2023, at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison, Wisconsin.
STEVE APPS, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Steve Stricker waits to putt on the18th hole. Day three of the American Family Insurance Championship was held Sunday, June 11, 2023, at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison, Wisconsin.
STEVE APPS, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Steve Stricker walks up 18th hole fairway after hitting his second shot. Day three of the American Family Insurance Championship was held Sunday, June 11, 2023, at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison, Wisconsin. Photo Steve Apps For The State Journal.
STEVE APPS, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Steve Stricker hits his second shot on the 18th hole. Day three of the American Family Insurance Championship was held Sunday, June 11, 2023, at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison, Wisconsin.
STEVE APPS, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Steve Stricker hugs daughters Izzi, left, and Bobbi after winning the American Family Insurance Championship for the first time on Sunday.
STEVE APPS, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Colin Montgomerie lines up his putt on the 14th hole. Montgomerie finished tied for 4th at 11-under par. Day three of the American Family Insurance Championship was held Sunday, June 11, 2023, at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison, Wisconsin.
STEVE APPS, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Paul Broadhurst tees off on the 16th hole. Day three of the American Family Insurance Championship was held Sunday, June 11, 2023, at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison, Wisconsin.
STEVE APPS, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Justin Leonard hits out of the bunker on the 14th hole. Leonard finished tied for 4th at 11-under par. Day three of the American Family Insurance Championship was held Sunday, June 11, 2023, at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison, Wisconsin. Photo Steve Apps For The State Journal.
STEVE APPS, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Paul Broadhurst looks for his ball on the on the 17th hole. Day three of the American Family Insurance Championship was held Sunday, June 11, 2023, at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison, Wisconsin.
STEVE APPS, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Steve Striker walks towards the 18th tee. Day three of the American Family Insurance Championship was held Sunday, June 11, 2023, at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison, Wisconsin. Photo Steve Apps For The State Journal.
STEVE APPS, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Steve Striker walks towards the 15th tee. Day three of the American Family Insurance Championship was held Sunday, June 11, 2023, at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison, Wisconsin.
STEVE APPS, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Paul Broadhurst, looks for his ball, front, while Steve Stricker, repairs a ball mark on the 8th hole. Day three of the American Family Insurance Championship was held Sunday, June 11, 2023, at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison, Wisconsin.
STEVE APPS, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Paul Broadhurst waits to put on the 4th hole. Day three of the American Family Insurance Championship was held Sunday, June 11, 2023, at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison, Wisconsin. P
STEVE APPS, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Steve Stricker, left, Paul Broadhurst, center, and Justin Leonard on the 8th green. Day three of the American Family Insurance Championship was held Sunday, June 11, 2023, at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison, Wisconsin.
STEVE APPS, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Paul Broadhurst, left, Steve Stricker, and Justin Leonard preparing to put on the 6th hole. Day three of the American Family Insurance Championship was held Sunday, June 11, 2023, at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison, Wisconsin.
STEVE APPS, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Steve Stricker hits his 2nd shot on the 6th hole. Day three of the American Family Insurance Championship was held Sunday, June 11, 2023, at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison, Wisconsin.
STEVE APPS, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Photos: Second round of the American Family Insurance Championship
Steve Stricker looks to the stands before puttting on the 18th hole. Stricker was tied for first at 15-under par with Paul Broadhurst. Day two of the American Family Insurance Championship was held Saturday, June 10, 2023, at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison, Wisconsin.
STEVE APPS, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Steve Stricker misses a birdie putt on the 18th hole. Stricker was tied for first at 15-under par with Paul Broadhurst. Day two of the American Family Insurance Championship was held Saturday, June 10, 2023, at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison, Wisconsin.
STEVE APPS, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Paul Broadhurst, left, celebrates his birdie putt on the 18th hole with Marco Dawson The Birdie tied Steve Stricker with the lead at 15-under par. Day two of the American Family Insurance Championship was held Saturday, June 10, 2023, at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison, Wisconsin.
STEVE APPS, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Paul Broadhurst lines up his putt on the 18th hole. Broadhurst birdied the hole to tie Steve Stricker with the lead at 15-under par. Day two of the American Family Insurance Championship was held Saturday, June 10, 2023, at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison, Wisconsin.
STEVE APPS, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Paul Broadhurst waits to putt on the 18th hole. Broadhurst birdied the hole to tie Steve Stricker with the lead at 15-under par. Day two of the American Family Insurance Championship was held Saturday, June 10, 2023, at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison, Wisconsin.
STEVE APPS, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Michael Phelps, and Andy North, right, walk up to the 18 hole. They were part of the 2023 Am Fam Champ Celebrity foursome. Day two of the American Family Insurance Championship was held Saturday, June 10, 2023, at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison, Wisconsin.
STEVE APPS, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Derek Jeter hits his second shot on the 18 hole. Johnson was part of the 2023 Am Fam Champ Celebrity foursome. Day two of the American Family Insurance Championship was held Saturday, June 10, 2023, at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison, Wisconsin.
STEVE APPS, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Michael Phelps and Andy North, right, walk up to the 18th hole during Saturday's celebrity foursome.
STEVE APPS, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Zach Johnson, left, Michael Phelps, and Andy North, and Derek Jeter after finishing the 18 hole. They were part of the 2023 Am Fam Champ Celebrity foursome. Day two of the American Family Insurance Championship was held Saturday, June 10, 2023, at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison, Wisconsin.
STEVE APPS, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Derek Jeter, left, and, and Zach Johnson, right, walk up to the 18 hole. They were part of the 2023 Am Fam Champ Celebrity foursome. Day two of the American Family Insurance Championship was held Saturday, June 10, 2023, at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison, Wisconsin.
STEVE APPS, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Michael Phelps, and Andy North, right, wait to putt on the 18 hole. They were part of the 2023 Am Fam Champ Celebrity foursome. Day two of the American Family Insurance Championship was held Saturday, June 10, 2023, at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison, Wisconsin.
STEVE APPS, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Jerek Jeter after putting on the 18 hole. Jeter was part of the 2023 Am Fam Champ Celebrity foursome. Day two of the American Family Insurance Championship was held Saturday, June 10, 2023, at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison, Wisconsin.
STEVE APPS, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Justin Leonard lines up his putt on the 18th hole. Leonard ended the day in 3rd place. Day two of the American Family Insurance Championship was held Saturday, June 10, 2023, at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison, Wisconsin.
STEVE APPS, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Miguel Angel Jimenez hits out of the bunker on the 9th hole, his 18th hole. Day two of the American Family Insurance Championship was held Saturday, June 10, 2023, at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison, Wisconsin.
STEVE APPS, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Jerry Kelly prepares hits his second shot on the 9th hole, his 18th hole. Day two of the American Family Insurance Championship was held Saturday, June 10, 2023, at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison, Wisconsin.
STEVE APPS, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Miguel Angel Jimenez hits his 2nd shot out of the bunker on the 9th hole, his 18th hole. Day two of the American Family Insurance Championship was held Saturday, June 10, 2023, at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison, Wisconsin.
STEVE APPS, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Jerry Kelly prepares to hit his second shot on the 9th hole, his 18th hole. Day two of the American Family Insurance Championship was held Saturday, June 10, 2023, at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison, Wisconsin.
STEVE APPS, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Steven Alker hits out of the bunker on the 16th hole. Day two of the American Family Insurance Championship was held Saturday, June 10, 2023, at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison, Wisconsin.
STEVE APPS, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Steven Alker hits out of the bunker on the 16th hole. Day two of the American Family Insurance Championship was held Saturday, June 10, 2023, at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison, Wisconsin.
STEVE APPS, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Steve Stricker waits near the 16th hole. Day two of the American Family Insurance Championship was held Saturday, June 10, 2023, at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison, Wisconsin.
STEVE APPS, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Steve Stricker walks up the 14th fairway. Day two of the American Family Insurance Championship was held Saturday, June 10, 2023, at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison, Wisconsin.
STEVE APPS, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Steve Stricker hits his second shot on the 18th hole. Day two of the American Family Insurance Championship was held Saturday, June 10, 2023, at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison, Wisconsin.
STEVE APPS, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Steve Stricker lines up his putt on the 17th hole. Day two of the American Family Insurance Championship was held Saturday, June 10, 2023, at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison, Wisconsin.
STEVE APPS, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Steve Stricker misses a birdie putt on the 17th hole. Day two of the American Family Insurance Championship was held Saturday, June 10, 2023, at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison, Wisconsin.
STEVE APPS, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Paul Stankowski lines up his putt on the 1st hole. Day two of the American Family Insurance Championship was held Saturday, June 10, 2023, at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison, Wisconsin.
STEVE APPS, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Steven Alker tees off on the 2nd hole. Day two of the American Family Insurance Championship was held Saturday, June 10, 2023, at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison, Wisconsin.
STEVE APPS, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Steve Stricker tees off on the 2nd hole. Day two of the American Family Insurance Championship was held Saturday, June 10, 2023, at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison, Wisconsin.
STEVE APPS, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Steve Stricker fixes a ball mark on the 8th hole. Day two of the American Family Insurance Championship was held Saturday, June 10, 2023, at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison, Wisconsin.
STEVE APPS, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Steven Alker lines up his putt on the 4th hole. Day two of the American Family Insurance Championship was held Saturday, June 10, 2023, at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison, Wisconsin.
STEVE APPS, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Paul Broadhurst tees off on the 6th hole. Day two of the American Family Insurance Championship was held Saturday, June 10, 2023, at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison, Wisconsin.
STEVE APPS, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Justin Leonard waits to hit on the 6th hole. Day two of the American Family Insurance Championship was held Saturday, June 10, 2023, at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison, Wisconsin.
STEVE APPS, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Justin Leonard hits his 2nd shot out of the bunker on the 5th hole. Day two of the American Family Insurance Championship was held Saturday, June 10, 2023, at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison, Wisconsin.
STEVE APPS, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!