If the Johnsons are the No. 1 family in state hockey, the Suters are 1A. Three brothers from Madison's East Side — John, Bob and Gary — and Bob's son Ryan were defensemen for the Badgers. Bob played on UW's NCAA championship team in 1977 and on the "Miracle on Ice" USA Olympic team (above) in 1980. Gary played 18 seasons in the NHL, claiming rookie of the year honors in 1986, earning five All-Star selections and winning a Stanley Cup with the Calgary Flames in 1989. He was a two-time Olympian, earning a silver medal in 2002. Ryan played one season at UW and one with the Milwaukee Admirals before embarking on an NHL career that is in its 15th season. He is a three-time All-Star and two-time Olympian, claiming a silver medal in 2010. Ryan and his brother Garrett are involved with the Madison Capitols of the USHL.