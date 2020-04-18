9. John Brockington, RB, Ohio State (No. 9, 1971)

With a high-knee running style and a punishing approach, Brockington was the first running back in NFL history to rush for at least 1,000 yards in each of his first three seasons. He fell short of 1,000 yards in his fourth season, but he still ran for 883 yards with five touchdowns while setting career highs in receptions (43) and receiving yards (314). Half of a dynamic backfield tandem with MacArthur Lane, Brockington’s production suffered after Lane was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs after the 1974 season and Bart Starr took over as head coach, replacing Dan Devine and changing the Packers’ offensive system.

