Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required.

In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

In 10 seasons, including two in the ABA, Chones had 9,821 points for a 12.5 average, with a high-water mark of 15.8. He joined Johnson, Brown and Butler as NBA champions from state high schools when he started at power forward for the Los Angeles Lakers in 1980.