9. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (above) likely will be gone by the time the Packers go on the clock at No. 29, but given Gutekunst’s willingness to trade up for players he likes, this could be an instance he deems worth the trade cost. Gutekunst attended the Fighting Irish’s pro day on campus, and he had to like what he saw from the 6-foot-1, 221-pound Owusu-Koramoah, who recorded seven sacks, 24.5 tackles for loss, one interception, five forced fumbles and 142 tackles over 25 games the past two seasons and won the Butkus Award as college football’s best linebacker.