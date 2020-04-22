9. A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

With Kevin King, the team’s top pick in the 2017 draft, having finally stayed healthy for a full season and led the team in interceptions (five), this might not seem like a need for the Packers. But King battled consistent injury issues his first two years and will be a free agent after the season. Terrell isn’t the highest-rated corner in the draft but at 6-foot-1, he was an effective press-man corner for the Tigers and would be a good fit in Green Bay’s system.
