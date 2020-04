Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required.

In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Called “The Toy” by one NFL personnel executive because of his versatility, Baun tormented opposing quarterbacks last season as an outside linebacker but could play inside or outside in the NFL. He drew pre-draft interest from the Packers and his diverse skill set would fit well in Mike Pettine’s scheme.