8. Jamin Davis, linebacker, Kentucky

The Packers haven’t historically put much value on inside linebackers, but Jamin Davis’ potential might make him worth the investment. Only a one-year starter for the Wildcats after a redshirt year and two years as a backup, he exploded as a junior in 2020, recording a team-high 102 tackles, 1.5 sacks and an interception he returned for a touchdown in the 10 games he played.