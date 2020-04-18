8. Gale Gillingham, G, Minnesota (No. 13, 1966)

Green Bay Packers Gale Gillingham

With legendary guard Jerry Kramer finally having earned his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction, Gillingham, a Madison native, is now arguably the greatest Packers player not in the Hall. Drafted to eventually replace Lombardi Era greats Fuzzy Thurston and Kramer, Gillingham was a man ahead of his time as an early adopter of the value of weightlifting. He was a backup as a rookie and earned his first Super Bowl ring; after Thurston retired after the 1966 season, Gillingham moved into the starting lineup and earned his second Super Bowl ring. Despite coach Devine’s ill-advised decision to move him to defensive tackle midway through his career, Gillingham ended up being a six-time All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowl selection during his 10-year career.

