The 6-foot-0, 191-pound Hill only had four career interceptions for the Wolverines, but he’s versatile, fast (4.38-second 40), a smooth athlete and has a high football IQ. While not an immediate need for Green Bay, both starting safeties (Adrian Amos, Darnell Savage) have contracts nearing the end. Hill could fill that void long-term and also contribute right away.