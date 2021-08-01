79-year-old moped driver killed after striking a curb in Verona

A 79-year-old moped driver was killed after he struck a curb and was thrown from the scooter Saturday, according to Verona police.

The driver, whose name and hometown were not released, was the sole occupant of the scooter when it hit the curb at the intersection of highways PB and M about 7 p.m. while trying to negotiate a curve, Verona police Sgt. Jesse Christensen said Sunday.

The driver was taken to a local hospital, where he died, Christensen said.

Christensen asked anyone who may have witnessed the crash and who has not already spoken with police to call the department at 608-845-7623.